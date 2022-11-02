PA Road Rage Dad Shoots Driver Who 'Cut Him Off' With Daughter, 9: Report

A driver is accused of firing multiple shots outside of a Pennsylvania middle school while taking his daughter to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, Feb. 9 KDKA reports.

Dean Dominic Dapra Jr., 33, of Washington, is accused of firing at least three shots at a car in the 200 block of East McMurray Road in front of Peters Township Middle School around 8:30 p.m., according to the police and the news outlet.

Dapra later told police he was mad at the other driver for cutting him off in the Donaldson’s Crossroads shopping center parking lot, the outlet reports citing court paperwork.

He also told police he was out shopping to celebrate his 9-year-old daughter’s birthday – his daughter and his girlfriend were in the car at the time of the shooting, the outlet said in its report.

Dapra in March 2020 pleaded guilty to a summary charge of "Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices Guilty," according to a court docket.

For this most recent offense, he has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M2 Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence

M3 Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

He has been held in the Washington County Prison in lieu of $250,000 in bail, according to his docket. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David W. Mark on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m., the docket shows.

Click here to read more from KDKA.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.