PA Resident Wins $1.6M In Largest Online Lottery Jackpot In US History

Mac Bullock
A lucky Pennsylvania resident made history Friday, Oct. 28 by winning $1.6 million in an online lottery game. 

The unnamed Centre County resident claimed a $1,616,808.72 reward by playing the PA Big Winner Spectacular, the largest prize ever recorded by a US state lottery winner playing online, state officials announced. 

The PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet game with a progressive jackpot that grows over time, lottery officials said. 

"Game play features include a chance to reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, a chance to unlock 10 free games, and a chance to activate the big keystone jackpot bonus game," they added. 

To learn more about the PA Big Winner Spectacular, visit palottery.state.pa.us.

