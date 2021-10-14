PA Man Dies Following Arrest, Neighbors Say Excessive Force Was Used

A man has died after a TASER device was used during an arrest over a stolen bicycle, according to police.

Police were called to a reported “theft in progress,” at Harriet Street in Bloomfield on Wednesday morning, according to a statement released by Pittsburgh police in zone 5.

Upon arrival police encountered, "a male actor who became non-compliant while being taken into custody," and a TASER device was "deployed," police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital to be medically cleared before being transferred to Allegheny County Jail, police stated in the initial report.

“Outside the hospital the patient exhibited a medical emergency and is in critical condition,” police said.

The man was declared deceased at 10:15 a.m. according to an updated police statement released on Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident have spoken to the media, “A homeless man took a bike that was for sale for $50 in someone’s front yard for a spin before bringing it back,” as told to Channel11 WPXI.

Some of the neighbors said they pleaded with the officer to stop and took out cell phones to document what happened, according to WPXI.

The cause and manner of the man’s death has not been released.

“Any additional information regarding the deceased will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office,” according to the updated police statement.

Allegheny County Police continue to investigate this incident.

