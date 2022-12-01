PA Man Attempts To Enter Courthouse With Fully Loaded Firearm: Sheriff

A Pennsylvania man attempted to enter a courthouse with a fully loaded firearm on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release by police.

Prince Akeen Kamoory El Akando, 28, of the Northside neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, attempted to enter the Allegheny County Courthouse via the Ross Street entrance on Jan. 12, around 2 p.m., when guards stopped as he set off the magnetometer, according to a release by the Allegheny County sheriff’s office.

While the guards attempted to contact Deputies, Kamoory El Akando tried on multiple occasions to gain access to the back end of the magnetometer to retrieve his items, before fleeing, as stated in the release.

Deputies recovered the firearm– a Glock 45 9mm fully loaded with one in the chamber– from the guards, according to the release.

An hour and a half later, Kamoory El Akando returned to the Ross Street entrance to surrender himself to Sheriff’s Deputies.

He was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of firearm/weapon in court facility, according to the police.

Kamoory El Akando's name may sound familiar, as he made headlines in July 2021 for squatting in a Fox Chapel home which was listed for sale at nearly $700K, according to the police. Kamoory El Akando attempted to have the deed changed to a company he created ‘Autochthons of Pennsylvania Trust’ which describes themselves as a private tribal association for indigenous peoples that do not feel that U.S. law applies to them, according to the release.

When police raided the home on July 16 seized weapons, including a magazine loaded with ammunition along with a device that converts a Glock handgun into a shoulder-style weapon.

The following day, Kamoory El Akando went to the Fox Chapel Police Department to report a break-in at “his home” but was instead arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespassing, police say.

