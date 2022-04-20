PA Couple Sexually Abused Child For Six Years, Police Say

A Pennsylvania couple sexually abused a child under the age of 13 for six years, according to a release by the police.

Upper Allen Police arrested the couple in February following an investigation into multiple reports of child abuse that began in 2015 and continued until 2021, as stated in a release by the department.

Nathaniel Sherwood, 32, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony rape, aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, dissemination of explicit material to a minor, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children, as his court docket shows.

Karolyn Sherwood, also 32, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of children, according to her court docket.

While police were investigating the case “intimidated the victim which obstructed the investigation,” and they both have had additional charges filed for doing so.

The pair appeared for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Apr. 18— where all charges were held for a higher court.

Both had previously been released shortly after their arrests in Feb. on $50,000 unsecured bail, court records show.

Their formal arraignments are scheduled for 9 a.m. June 13, according to court documents.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.