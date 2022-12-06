On-Duty Pennsylvania State Trooper Charged For Drunk Driving

A Trooper with the Pennsylvania state police is accused for accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, according to a release by PSP on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

29-year-old Austin J. Burney, of Cooksburg, was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, November 27," as stated in the release.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

Burney enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated in August 2021 with the 161st Cadet Class. He has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run since his academy graduation. Due to the charges, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

His preliminary arraignment before the Honorable Judge David Richard Engman on Jan. 4, 2023 at 1 p.m., according to his court docket.

