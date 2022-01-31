Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: Man Who Attempted To Run Down Six PA State Troopers Found Dead In Prison: Authorities
News

'Observation Area' Created At Site Of Bridge Collapse In Pittsburgh

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Fern Hollow bridge collapsed into Frick Park in Pittsburgh.
Fern Hollow bridge collapsed into Frick Park in Pittsburgh. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety

Less than one week after a Pennsylvania bridge collapsed-- with vehicles on it-- into a park below, Pittsburgh Public Safety has announced the park has reopened with a twist.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has announced the reopening of the Frick Park on Monday.

The area where the bridge collapsed was originally announced to remain closed to the public, but on Monday afternoon Pittsburgh Public Safety announced that there will be an "observation area" opened in the area.

The observation area is open to the public from dawn to dusk on the Squirrel Hill side of Fern Hollow bridge on near South Dallas Street.

Parking will be available from Forbes Avenue to Beechwood Boulevard.

Further details about the area have not been released.

If you have pictures of it email jpikora@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.