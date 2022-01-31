'Observation Area' Created At Site Of Bridge Collapse In Pittsburgh

Less than one week after a Pennsylvania bridge collapsed-- with vehicles on it-- into a park below, Pittsburgh Public Safety has announced the park has reopened with a twist.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has announced the reopening of the Frick Park on Monday.

The area where the bridge collapsed was originally announced to remain closed to the public, but on Monday afternoon Pittsburgh Public Safety announced that there will be an "observation area" opened in the area.

The observation area is open to the public from dawn to dusk on the Squirrel Hill side of Fern Hollow bridge on near South Dallas Street.

Parking will be available from Forbes Avenue to Beechwood Boulevard.

Further details about the area have not been released.

