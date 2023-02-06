Contact Us
Motel 6 Fire Sparked By Manager's Mobile Home In Mechanicsburg: Authorities (VIDEO)

The scene of the fire at Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg.
The scene of the fire at Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg. Photo Credit: Michael Whitzel

A fire that riped through more than half of a central Pennsylvania Motel 6 is now know to have been caused by a fire in the manager's mobile home, authorities announced on Monday, Feb. 6.

The manager noticed the smoke and called  911 on Friday, Feb. 3 around 6:45 p.m., according to the department.

The motel at 381 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg was connected to the  mobile home through an enclosed walkway, according to the Upper Allen Township fire department. 

Approximately 30 motel guests were displaced and rehoused in a nearby hotel.  

No injuries were reported,which fire fighters tell Daily Voice is "miracle" as it was around 19 degrees Fahrenheit and very windy as they battled the blaze.

The  exact cause of the fire has yet to be released, although the initial investigation hints that it might be electrical, possibly due to a space heater, according to fire officials in Upper Allen Township.

Crews remained on scene for about six hours, according to the department.

