Motel 6 Fire Sparked By Manager's Mobile Home In Mechanicsburg: Authorities (VIDEO)

A fire that riped through more than half of a central Pennsylvania Motel 6 is now know to have been caused by a fire in the manager's mobile home, authorities announced on Monday, Feb. 6.

The manager noticed the smoke and called 911 on Friday, Feb. 3 around 6:45 p.m., according to the department.

The motel at 381 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg was connected to the mobile home through an enclosed walkway, according to the Upper Allen Township fire department.

Approximately 30 motel guests were displaced and rehoused in a nearby hotel.

No injuries were reported,which fire fighters tell Daily Voice is "miracle" as it was around 19 degrees Fahrenheit and very windy as they battled the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be released, although the initial investigation hints that it might be electrical, possibly due to a space heater, according to fire officials in Upper Allen Township.

Crews remained on scene for about six hours, according to the department.

