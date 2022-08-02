‘Most Wanted’ PA Man Arrested In Stand Off: Sheriff

A man who topped a Pennsylvania sheriff’s office’s “Most Wanted” list was apprehended after a brief stand-off on Tuesday, the office announced.

Carlos Lee Hart, Jr., 27, was arrested at a duplex in the 1600 block of Mill Street in Wilkinsburg where he was found with his daughter around 7:20 a.m., according to the release.

After 10 minutes of negotiations, Hart surrendered to deputies, officials say.

Hart had been on the “Most Wanted” since April 2021, although his criminal history dates back to an armed robbery in July 2012, according to the release.

Hart stole money and a cellphone from a victim walking in the 400 block of 56th Street in Stanton Heights, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to numerous charges before being sentenced to 11 ½ to 23 months in prison and two years of probation, as stated in the release.

After he was released another incident brought Hart to authorities attention. He allegedly rammed his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle while they were both at a red light on Penn Avenue and made threats, pointing a handgun at her, authorities say.

During a traffic stop in Mar. 2021, a handgun and a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue were found in his vehicle, according to the release.

“Due to the September 2020 and March 2021 incidents, a bench warrant was issued for Hart for a violation of probation/parole stemming from the 2012 sentence,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Since then he has supposedly threatened his ex-girlfriend and her family and led police on a chase with his newborn and his new girlfriend in the vehicle in Dec. 2021, according to the release.

By the start of 2022, Hart was wanted on four warrants, a bench warrant for a violation of probation/parole from 2012 guilty plea, and arrest warrants for the September 2020 vehicular assault, the March 2021 traffic stop, and June 2021 threats, the sheriff’s office says.

When he was taken into custody, deputies found a disassembled 9mm Glock handgun in the bathroom and bedroom of the duplex, according to the release. Sheriff’s deputies have added charges for the firearm and Tuesday morning incident against him, the office says.

Hart is being held in Allegheny County Jail where he has been denied bail, according to his court docket.

His first of many court appearances to come is scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Richard D. Olasz Jr. on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.