Mom Of Three Killed In Murder-Suicide By Ex-BF In PA While Her Children Were Home

A mother of three was shot dead, her husband was injured, and her ex-boyfriend killed himself— at a central Pennsylvania home with her children inside, authorities say.

Joseph Paul Pentz, 32, of Etters, shot Jessica McCulloch, 36, of New Cumberland, dead at her home in the 1200 block of Bridge Street in New Cumberland around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.

Both died from gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner's office says.

McCulloch's husband was also injured and remains in the hospital, PennLive reports.

It is unclear when Pentz and McCulloch broke up, as Pentz still states they are in a relationship on Facebook and both have photos of them up on their pages.

McCulloch's teenage sons and 7-year-old daughter were in the home at the time of the shooting, multiple officials told Daily Voice.

She was originally from Lewisberry, was a graduate of Red Land high school, and ran a daycare called Little Bulldogs Academy with her mother.

She was planning to open a second daycare called Little Patriot's Academy later this year.

She is survived by her husband, three children, her mother, extended family, and friends.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

