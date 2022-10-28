Contact Us
Missing 11-Year-Old Never Returned Home From School: Carlisle Police

Jillian Pikora
Amelya Feliz Williams
Amelya Feliz Williams Photo Credit: Carlisle police department

An 11-year-old girl is being searched for by Carlisle police.

Amelya Feliz Williams did not return home from Wilson Middle School after dismissal on Friday, Oct. 28, the police stated in a release just before 6 p.m.

Williams is described as a Black girl, approximately 4'11" tall, weighing 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing glasses, a light blue sweater with a hot pink shirt underneath. She was carrying a gray bookbag with her name printed on it. 

Anyone having information on Amelya's whereabouts please contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

