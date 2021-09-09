Man In Wheelchair Struck By Car In Cumberland County

A 29-year-old man was "displaced from his wheelchair" after being struck by a car on Tuesday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.

Ty Grosser was outside the McCann Chiropractic Center when he entered Route 74, York Road about 50 feet from the intersection with Fairfield Street on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

He was struck by a 17-year-old who was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass.

Grosser sustained head and leg injuries when he was displaced from his motorized wheelchair, police said in a release on Thursday.

He was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by Cumberland Goodwill Fire and Rescue EMS for medical evaluation.

Grosser’s condition is currently unknown.

The Jeep was towed from the scene by John’s Mobile.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The teenage driver may be charged for Right of Way Pedestrian In The Crosswalk, pending an investigation.

This stretch of Route 74 has a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour. There is no marked crosswalk in the area, according to Google Maps.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.