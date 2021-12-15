Man Convicted In Dad's Fatal Stabbing Gets 25 Years State Prison: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old South Jersey man has been sentenced to a maximum 20 years in state prison for fatally stabbing his father, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael N. Tedesco, 41, of Millville in Cumberland County also received a five-year prison sentence, to be served consecutively, for a probation violation, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Tedesco was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 29 of second-degree manslaughter in the slaying of Gary Tedesco, 66, also of Millville, the prosecutor said.

Tedesco stabbed his dad nine times after a fight on April 19, 2019, then stole cash and left in the elder man's SUV, she said.

Tedesco was apprehended later that evening and charged with murder, robbery, burglary, theft, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

The jury dismissed a first-degree felony murder count when it convicted Tedesco of passion-provoked manslaughter on Oct. 29, authorities previously said.

Tedesco's additional five-year sentence was for violating probation on a 2016 offense. In total, the court sentenced Tedesco to 25 years in prison, of which he must serve 17 years before becoming eligible for parole pursuant to the No Early Release Act, Webb-McRae said.

