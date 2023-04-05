Man Coming At Troopers With Many Knives Shot: PA State Police

A man with "multiple knives" was shot at by multiple Pennsylvania State Troopers on on April 5, 2023, at 4:43 am, the Pennsylvania State Police announced later that morning.

Thomas Edward Conroy, 43, of Uniontown came out of a home at 233 Amend Road in Georges Township with the knives following a domestic dispute, PSP said.

Police were already outside the home as they were called to the reported dispute, so they opened fire.

Conroy was struck and transported to a local hospital. He is in stable condition, as stated in the release.

The Troop B Major Case Team is investigating this incident.

Conroy has a history of driving under the influence of drugs and pleaded guilty three times, serving three years of electronic monitoring. While on that probation, he allegedly committed an act of criminal mischief and harassment, and strangled someone in 2021, according to court documents.

His trial for the strangulation incident is scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2023.

For this case he has been charged with the following, according to his latest court docket:

Felon Criminal Attempt - Aggravated Assault - Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injuries designated individuals (two counts)

Misdemeanor Possession of Weapon (three counts)

Misdemeanor Aggravated Assault- Attempts to Cause of Causes Bodily Injuries to Designated Individuals (two counts).

Summary offense Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct.

His arraignment was pending at the time of publication.

