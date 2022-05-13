Man Accused Of Throwing Poop At Prison Guards Wanted By PA State Police

A man who allegedly threw his feces at prison guards is wanted on a warrant for assault filed by the Pennsylvania state police out of Carlisle.

William Lloyd Aumuller, 53, "assaulted multiple guards with feces from his toilet and then resisted arrest while they attempted to restrain him," a release by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers stated on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The guards suffered injuries but they were only minor, according to the release.

The incident happened back on June 12, 2019, and Aumuller was released from prison prior to the warrant being issued on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Why the warrant was not issued for over a year and not shared with media for two more years is unknown— as is the original reason Aumuller was in custody.

Aumuller’s former parole officer says he is currently experiencing homelessness and may be in the areas of Philadelphia, Baltimore, or New York City, according to the release.

A reward is available for tips leading to his arrest, but no amount has been shared publicly.

Anyone with information on this incident or knowledge of Aumuller's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

