Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Knife Wielding NC Woman Makes Threats At PA Hotel: Police

Jillian Pikora
Lakasia Shanea Lynch
Lakasia Shanea Lynch Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A North Carolina woman threatened another guest at a Pennsylvania hotel with a knife, police say.

East Pennsboro Township police were called to "an active fight at the Comfort Suites" located at 100 Bar South Drive, Camp Hill on around 3:30 p.m. Mar. 29, the department stated in a release on Apr. 7.

When officers arrived, the victim told them they had been "threatened with a knife and a prohibited offensive weapon," as stated in the release. 

The suspect, Lakasia Shanea Lynch, 20, of North Carolina, was arrested and briefly held in the Cumberland County Prison until she posted $5,000 in bail, according to her court docket.

She pleaded guilty to charges of a misdemeanor for Simple Assault and a summary offense for Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to update court records.

