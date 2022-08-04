Knife Wielding NC Woman Makes Threats At PA Hotel: Police

A North Carolina woman threatened another guest at a Pennsylvania hotel with a knife, police say.

East Pennsboro Township police were called to "an active fight at the Comfort Suites" located at 100 Bar South Drive, Camp Hill on around 3:30 p.m. Mar. 29, the department stated in a release on Apr. 7.

When officers arrived, the victim told them they had been "threatened with a knife and a prohibited offensive weapon," as stated in the release.

The suspect, Lakasia Shanea Lynch, 20, of North Carolina, was arrested and briefly held in the Cumberland County Prison until she posted $5,000 in bail, according to her court docket.

She pleaded guilty to charges of a misdemeanor for Simple Assault and a summary offense for Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to update court records.

