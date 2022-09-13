Infant With 'Critical Injuries' Found Unconcious In Enola: Police

A 51-year-old Enola voice-over artist has been arrested after an infant was found unconscious while suffering from critical injuries, authorities say.

East Pennsboro Township Police were called to a report of an unconscious child in the 100 block of South Enola Drive on June 26, according to a release by the department on Sept. 13.

Upon arrival the infant was taken to Penn State hospital, police say.

Timothy Francis White was accused of assaulting the baby, according to police and confirmed by court documents.

White is a voice-over artist, according to his social media.

White was charged with three felonies, two for aggravated assault and one for endangering the welfare of children, court records show.

He turned himself into the police on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police say.

After failing to post $50,000 in bail he's been held in the Cumberland County Prison, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson at 1:30 p.m. on October 5, his court docket shows.

