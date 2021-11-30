Contact Us
Human Remains Found In Susquehanna River: Report

Jillian Pikora
Area of the Susquehanna River where the body was found.
Area of the Susquehanna River where the body was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man's body was found in the Susquehanna River on Monday afternoon, according to a report by PennLive.

The "badly decomposed" body was found along the north side of the river near Hiller Road in Fairfield Township east of Montoursville, according to the report citing Montoursville Fire Chief Scott Konkle.

Investigators who are attempting to identify the man say he was wearing a necklace, the outlet reports citing Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr.

Pennsylvania state police are handling the investigation.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

