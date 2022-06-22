HS Track Coach Held Alcohol Fueled Party Where He Photographed Children Having Sex: PA AG

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania track coach and substitute teacher has been arrested after investigators found out that he hosted a house party for minors— where he used a fake ID to purchase alcohol, which he gave to the minors— whom he then photographed and videotaped them “engaging in sexual activities,” according to a release by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office.

In addition to playing host to the minors and secretly recording them— Peyton Harris of Mifflintown— shared the recordings “with other individuals on social media,” the release explains.

Harris was arrested and charged for possessing and disseminating child pornography, according to the release.

He was employed as a substitute teacher at Juniata High School and Newport High School, and served as the assistant manager for the track team at Juniata High School during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the release.

“Mr. Harris was trusted to take care of and empower minors, and instead he exploited them,” said AG Shapiro. “These charges are very disturbing. My office has a zero tolerance policy for abuse of children, and will prosecute the defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other incidents related to Harris is encouraged to contact Trooper Micheal Short, Pennsylvania State Police — Lewistown, at 717-320-1010.

