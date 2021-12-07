Harrisburg Native, Arizona Man, 74, Dies In Cumberland County Crash

A Harrisburg Native, from Arizona died in a crash on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Edwin Patterson McNamara, 74, of Green Valley, AZ, died in a crash along Pennsylvania 581 East heading towards the on ramp to Interstate 83 Southbound in New Cumberland at 9:19 a.m.

McNamara was pulled over on the side of the ramp when two other drivers collided with his vehicle-- pushing his vehicle into a concrete barrier.

McNamara died at the scene.

Charges have not been filed against the other parties at the time of publishing.

"He was born on May 31, 1947, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late John and Vivian (Patterson) McNamara," reported in his obituary on PennLive.

Patterson graduated from Cedar Cliff High School in 1965 and York Academy of the Arts 1968.

Shortly after he married Wanda K. Vaughn on August 24, 1968, in Mongul, PA.

For 25 years McNamara worked as a graphic artist for the Rite Aid Corp.

He was a devout Catholic, LA Dodgers fan, avid golfer and private pilot.

He is survived by his wife, their son, Bryan P. McNamara and wife Sherri of Roseto, PA; his granddaughter, Gabrielle K. Moletress of Roseto, PA, and a large extended family.

His funeral service is scheduled at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium in Shippensburg on Thursday, July 15 at 3 p.m.

He will be laid to rest at Spring Hill Cemetery.

