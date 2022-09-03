GOTCHA! Man Wanted For Brick Assault Recaptured After Nearly 2 Years On The Run

A tipster led authorities to a man accused of assaulting someone with a brick, who had been on the run for nearly two years — he was found less than 10 miles from his home, officials say.

The Allegheny County sheriff’s office found Lasalle Bradford, 52, of the Carrick neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, and arrested him “on a bench warrant issued for bond forfeiture at trial” on Tuesday, Mar. 8 around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the office.

The original trial and charges stem from an assault with a brick that occurred in Oct. 2019 in the Allegheny Center area of Pittsburgh, according to the release.

A caller from the scene told dispatchers at the time that a victim was "lying unresponsive due to being struck with a brick multiple times," the release explains. Upon arrival authorities determined Bradford was the alleged assailant in the assault, they found nearby the crime scene, and arrested him, the sheriff’s office says.

Bradford was released from custody on bond on Mar. 18, 2020, according to court documents and the sheriff’s office.

A warrant was issued Sept. 8, 2020, after he failed to show up to his trial following multiple postponements, the release shows.

He was recaptured after a tipster spotted him near the intersection of East North Avenue and Federal Street in the North Side of Pittsburgh around 5:30 p.m., officials say.

He was apprehended in the first block of East North Avenue without incident and has been held in the Allegheny County Jail on the outstanding criminal bench warrant.

The distance between his original address and where he was found nearly two years later was approximately eight miles, according to Google maps.

Updated court documents were not available when Daily Voice inquired on Wednesday afternoon.

