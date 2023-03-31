Four Dogs In Van On Fire Driven To Fire Station In New Cumberland, Police Say

Fire department typically goes to a fire, but this time the fire came to the station, according to New Cumberland police.

A vehicle ablaze barreled towards the station on Friday, March 31, 2023, around 12:11 p.m., the police explained in the release.

The driver reported noticed their van smoking with their four dogs were inside so the driver drove to help, and thankfully they reached the New Cumberland Fire Department safely and no humans or dogs were harmed.

The police department called the situation a "fire dash," jokingly making the following comment:

"There is always a healthy competition between emergency services in any town. New Cumberland is no different. Response time is almost always a factor in these types of situations. In New Cumberland today, we think the NCFD is cheatingwhen the van is on fire and the operator drives it to firehouse. We’re putting an asterisk besides that response time. Great job NCFD!!"

