Former NJ Fire Chief Caught With Child Porn In PA, DA Says

A retired New Jersey fire chief was found with 111 images and videos of child pornography downloaded onto his home computer in Plainfield Pennsylvania, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney.

Frank Edward Svitak, 65, was investigated after a cybertip was sent to the police when he initially began downloading the pornography, the DA explains.

Members of Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division and the Pennsylvania State Police – Computer Crimes and Homeland Security conducted a warranted search of his home in Plainfield and found the images and videos.

Svitak is a retired fire chief from the Goshen Fire Department in New Jersey.

He was charged with 112 felons, 111 for child porn, and one for the criminal use of the facility, court records show.

He has been held in the Cumberland County prison after failing to post $25,000 bail and his preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick on January 19, 2023, at 8:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

