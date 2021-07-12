Former Art Teacher Files Federal Discrimination Lawsuit Against Central PA School: Report

An elementary school art teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against her former employer, according to PennLive.

Sarah Steinhauer, a designer who was previously employed by East Pennsboro Elementary School, has filed the lawsuit with the U.S. Middle District Court against the school district and one of the principals over discriminatory practices and allegedly false claims that she vandalized the school, PennLive reports citing a complaint by Steinhauer.

Steinhauer has publicly posted on social media that she wanted to remain as a teacher at the school but had joined social movements about teacher safety and rights, amid the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

In the lawsuit she claims her issues with safety were exacerbated by the district who did not attempt to accommodate her disabilities, PennLive reports.

Additionally, Steinhauer’s suits alleges that she was discriminated against for being a woman and “complaining about disparate treatment,” the outlet reports citing the suit.

Steinhauer was accused of vandalizing the school in July 2020 and her home was raided by police, and although she was not charged the allegations “tarnished (her) good name and reputation,” the suit states according to PennLive.

She left her position at the school in August 2020, according to her Instagram:

"Today I retired from the American public education system. It is a profoundly liberating feeling to let go of something that has never loved me back. I am eager to continue to freely do the work of supporting other educators who want to engage their own imaginations. Here's to moving forward.”

She is seeking financial damages, according to the outlet.

Steinhauer is the second former East Pennsboro School District teacher to sue over alleged discriminatory practices in as many years, according to MCall.

