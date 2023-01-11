Five Children, Two Dogs Endangered By Parents, Newville Police Say

Newville citizens tipped off police about child and animal abuse parents with "dangerous dogs" were doing, police say.

After receiving the tips, the area police investigated 32-year-old Travis Richard Laughner and his 29-year-old wife Taryn B. Laughner resulting in their arrests on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The police found that the Laughers had endangered "the welfare of their children as well as (having) loose dogs and harboring dangerous dogs...violating the duty of care act," the police stated in a release the day after the arrest.

The pair were each charged with five felonies and several summary charges in connection to the offenses, the police say and court records confirm.

"Newville Police also took custody of the dogs, they were taken to a shelter and will be rehomed after successfully finishing their quarantine," as stated in the release.

The details about the child endangerment were not released and additional court documents were unavailable at the time of publishing.

The public is thanked by the Newville Police for calling in those tips.

Travis Laughner has a criminal record and pleaded guilty in 2010 to theft, serving two years of probation, and in 2018 he also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and had mandatory 60 days of drug and alcohol treatment court records show.

Taryn Laughner also has a record that includes a DUI in June 2022 and she was also sentenced to treatment and six months of probation which she completed only a few weeks before this arrest, according to her court records.

Their preliminary hearing in this most recent case has been set before Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick on January 19 at 10 and 10:15 a.m., according to their latest court dockets.

