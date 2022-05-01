Fatal Police Shooting Reported In South Jersey

A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in Millville, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an emergency at a Burns Road home encountered the man outside the Cumberland County house, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

Bruck continued:

"During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding the man. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man, and he was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:56 p.m."

The man's identity was temporarily being withheld while Bruck's office continues a preliminary investigation.

Both state law and his own guidelines require the attorney general to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Once the investigation is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that determines whether or not there's cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.