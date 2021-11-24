Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Fatal Plane Crash Near PA Landfill, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania state police car
Pennsylvania state police car Photo Credit: Facebook (Pennsylvania state police)

A fatal plane crash happened in near a Pennsylvania landfill on Wednesday night, according to Pennylvania state police.

The plane crash landed by a landfill owned by Tri-County Industries Inc. in Springfield Township near Grove City around 5:40 p.m., according to WFMJ and WTAE citing Pennsylvania state police.

The single engine plane caught fire when it landed in the woods, according to the outlet.

One person is dead, according to WPXI.

It is unknown if there were other passengers onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation, WTAE reports citing state police.

