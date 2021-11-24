Fatal Plane Crash Near PA Landfill, State Police Say

A fatal plane crash happened in near a Pennsylvania landfill on Wednesday night, according to Pennylvania state police.

The plane crash landed by a landfill owned by Tri-County Industries Inc. in Springfield Township near Grove City around 5:40 p.m., according to WFMJ and WTAE citing Pennsylvania state police.

The single engine plane caught fire when it landed in the woods, according to the outlet.

One person is dead, according to WPXI.

It is unknown if there were other passengers onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation, WTAE reports citing state police.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.