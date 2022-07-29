Ex-MD Sheriff's Office Staffer Conducted Alcohol Fueled 'Sleep Studies' Authorities Say

More victims of illegal "sleep studies" are being sought by Pennsylvania state police as of Friday, July 29.

David Clarkson McJonathan-Swarm, 74, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, previously of Maryland was conducting the supposed studies "imbibing (victims with) alcohol and other drugs such as melatonin," state police say.

McJonathan previously worked at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, according to his social media, although, it is unclear what role he held in the office.

He also was a television show contestant on "To Tell The Truth" and "Guest on What's My Line?," according to an apparently self-published Wikipedia entry.

In the entry, he claims to be "an Edwardian in his eclecticism and eccentricity," and a former medical researcher who's written unattributed obituaries that appeared in the New York Times.

If you know McJonathan or know someone who took part in these studies, you’re asked to call Trooper Joshua Crouse at 717-264-5161.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.