Ex-Con Threatens Driver With Knife During Road Rage Incident Outside PA High School: Police

Jillian Pikora
Derek Mitchell Scott
Derek Mitchell Scott Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township police department; Google Maps (Street View)

A road rage incident involving a knife happened outside a central Pennsylvania high school on Saturday, May, 14, police say. 

East Pennsboro Township police were called to the road rage incident in the 400 block of Shady Lane, near East Pennsboro High School in Enola around 6 p.m., according to a release by the department. 

Upon arrival, the victim told the police that a man got out of his vehicle and threatened them with a knife. 

Police later identified the man as Derrik Mitchel Scott, 41, of Enola. 

Scott has been charged with two misdemeanors for terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, simple Assault, and a summary charge for harassment - subject other to physical contact, according to his latest court docket. 

His preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled. 

Scott has previously served time for theft and driving under the influence, according to court documents. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.