Double Shooting Update: Dad Killed Daughter 4 Minutes After Police Left, Report Says

Jillian Pikora
John Miller
John Miller Photo Credit: East Pennsboro PD

More details have been released regarding a double shooting in East Pennsboro, according to dispatch records obtained by PennLive.

John Miller, 78 shot his wife and adult daughter, leaving the wife hospitalized and daughter dead on April 10.

Police originally went to the home for a report of a domestic dispute that started over an argument about kicking his daughter out of his home at 6:45 p.m., the outlet says.

Eviction is a civil procedure, as the officers explained to Miller, that requires the involvement of the court system. The police left the home in about seven minutes.

Less than four minutes after police left the house, Joanna Miller, 51, was shot dead apparently by her dad, PennLive says.

Click here for the full PennLive report.

