Cumberland County Woman Slammed Into Cars, Charged With DUI

A Cumberland County woman has been arrested for a DUI after driving her car into parked vehicles, according to Upper Allen police.

Jasmin Newborn, 35, of the 800 Block Northern Spy Drive, Mechanicsburg, was arrested Sunday morning.

Police were called to a vehicle crash in the 100 block of Kim Acres Drive at 3:35 a.m.

Newborn was found at the scene.

An investigation determined Newborn was traveling east on Kim Acres Drive when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into multiple parked vehicles in the driveway of a private residence.

Police determined Newborn was under the influence of alcohol and took her into custody.

Her full list of charges is not available.

She was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing.

Her bail amount and preliminary hearing schedule have not been released at the time of publication.

