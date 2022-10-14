Chambersburg Man Leaves 'Open Wound' On Mom's Leg After Biting Her: Pennsylvania State Police

A 32-year-old Chambersburg man bit his mother so hard he left an "open wound," Pennsylvania state police say.

Antonio Lee Quiros got into a verbal argument with his mother on Oct. 11 around 2:30 a.m., according to a release by the police the following Friday.

When police arrived at the home on Johnson Road in Hamilton Township they learned Quiros had punched his 59-year-old mother in the face multiple times, the police explain in the release.

They also found that he had bitten her on her arms and legs so hard that he— "created an open wound on the outside of her right leg," police say.

Quiros has a history of heavy drinking, even serving time for his second offense of DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (Blood Alcohol Count .16+) in 2018 following a guilty plea, court records show. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved in this biting assault.

Attacking his mom seems out of character based on his social media, as it is full of photos and stories of them together, as well as the occasional off-color joke with her in mind, like the one he posted for mother's day in 2021.

For this incident, he's been charged with a misdemeanor for Simple Assault and a summary offense for Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact, according to his latest court docket.

He remains in the Franklin County Prison at the time of publishing after failing to post $25,000 in bail, his docket details.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns on Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m., as stated on his court docket.

