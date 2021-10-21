Cat Resuscitated, Dog Killed In Central PA Apartment Fire, Authorities Say

An apartment fire left a family without a beloved dog on Wednesday morning, according to the Carlisle Fire Company.

The fire started in the first block of North East Street in Carlisle on Wednesday around 7:15 a.m., authorities say.

Crews were called to an apartment building fire with possible entrapment and fire showing from the building, according to emergency dispatch.

Upon arrival fire crews found that all the occupants had evacuated the building.

A dog died in the fire and a cat had to be resuscitated by first responders, Carlisle Fire Chief Randy O’Donnell said to Cumberlink.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is assisted nine residents displaced by the fire.

The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes thanks to crews from Carlisle Barracks, New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Citizens and North Middleton Township.

North East Street was closed for about two and a half hours as cleanup crews worked and the investigation began.

East High Street was also reportedly closed for about an hour, according to dispatchers.

The fire remains under investigation by the Carlisle Police Department.

