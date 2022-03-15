Blood-Stained Rental Car Leads To GF's Arrest In BF's Drug-Deal Murder: Report

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman admitted killing her boyfriend on the way to a drug deal then dumping his body in an alley, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TribLive.

The body of Anthony Lofton, 22, was found with "obvious signs of trauma," in the back of the the 300 block of Broadway Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, March 13, McKees Rocks police said.

Brook Lynn Lank was arrested in Lofton's death Tuesday, March 15, police later said.

Surveillance video and a rental car agreement led detectives to Econo Lodge on Steubenville Pike where the pair was seen in a burgundy Taurus, TribLive reports citing the criminal complaint. The Taurus, which was rented to Lank, was seen on the video near the alley where Lofton was found, according to the complaint.

Investigators stopped employees at the hotel and the car rental place from cleaning — to avoid destroying evidence — which proved wise after blood was found "on the front and rear passenger seats," the outlet reports citing the complaint.

Lank told police she and Lofton were on their way to a drug deal when they began arguing, and she shot him with his own gun — then twice more because he "was still breathing and reaching for her," according to the complaint.

She has been held without bail in the Allegheny County jail on charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse, according to her most recent court docket. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark at 10 a.m. Apr. 8, court records show.

Lank was out on bail for retail theft at the time of the killing, according to court documents.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Click here to read more from TribLive.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.