News

Baby Delivered At Central PA Hotel By Local Police Officer

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Baby feet.
Baby feet. Photo Credit: Pixabay (christianabella)

A police officer went beyond the call of duty to help a local woman deliver her baby.

Middlesex Officer Robyn Von Lumm was the first to arrive at a woman in labor call at a Rodeway Inn in Carlisle on Sept. 30.

Although Officer Von Lumm had previously worked as an Emergency Medical Technician she had not delivered a baby, until that day.

She helped deliver a beautiful, healthy baby girl.

When the EMTs arrived, they took over the care and transportation of mother and child to the hospital for evaluation and further care.

“It was an amazing experience,” and she is glad she could help, Von Lumm said.

Von Lumm is a 2014 graduate of Harrisburg Area Community College from the 106th police academy class, according to a HACC newsroom release.

