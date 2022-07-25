ANIMAL CRUELTY: Missing Buffalo Found Shot Dead, Reward Offered: Pennsylvania State Police

A missing buffalo that had been missing for a month was found dead with a rifle wound in a field in western Pennsylvania on Friday, July 15, authorities say.

The farmer began searching for the buffalo when it did not show up to be fed at a farm on Mickle Hollow Road in Bloomfield Township around 6:30 a.m. June 15, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

A month later, to the day, troopers were called back to the property when the farmer found the animal dead with an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m., as explained in the release.

Through an investigation, it was determined that the buffalo had been shot with a rifle and left, and it later succumbed to its injuries.

A cash reward of an undisclosed amount is being offered for details leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this deadly shooting is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online, or contact PSP Cory at 814-663-2043.

