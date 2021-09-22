Contact Us
3 Mechanicsburg Teens Missing Over 1 Week, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Trinity Stauffer-Farrell, 15, Destiny Farrell, 14, and Hailey Farrell, 13.
Trinity Stauffer-Farrell, 15, Destiny Farrell, 14, and Hailey Farrell, 13. Photo Credit: Mechanicsburg PD

Three teenage girls have been missing for over a week according to Mechanicsburg police.

A missing persons alert for Trinity Stauffer-Farrell, 15, Destiny Farrell, 14, and Hailey Farrell, 13, was issued on Wednesday by the police department.

All three girls are described as being about 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds.

The girls did not return to their home located in the first block of South High Street on Sept. 13.

“The children are believed to possibly be in Harrisburg, but their exact whereabouts are unknown. They are not believed to be in danger but are refusing to return,” police stated in the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-691-3300.

