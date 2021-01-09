12 Charged In Methamphetamine Trafficking Ring In 7 Pennsylvania Counties, Says AG

A dozen people have been charged for their roles in the operation of a methamphetamine trafficking organization which operated in Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Luzerne, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The charges are the result of a 14-month long investigation by the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations into a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in the state, which launched in July 2020.

In a nearly hundred page charging document, Chelsey Andrews, Douglas Farner, Barry Melhorn, Thomas Priar, Scott Reabuck, Oksana Reed, Michael Rowello, and Bradley Trump were cited as co-conspirators who were redistributing drugs purchased by one man throughout central Pennsylvania.

That man has been identified as, Robert Fowler, 39, who is the ringleader of the organization.

Agents determined that Fowler was purchasing methamphetamine from Marc Bankes and Anthony Leming.

He purchased other substances from Nikolaus Andrews, who was also charged as part of the Grand Jury investigation.

“These defendants were peddling poisons into neighborhoods across central Pennsylvania, including methamphetamine–a highly addictive stimulant responsible for more overdose deaths each year,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “We are committed to taking these dealers off our streets and keeping Pennsylvania communities safe.”

More than six pounds of methamphetamine and over 3,100 dosage units of fentanyl have were seized during the course of this investigation.

All defendants were charged in Perry County with Violations of the Controlled Substances Act, Corrupt Organizations and related charges.

