Murder-suicide: ID Of Shooter Who Killed Woman Then Himself In PA Home Released

Timothy Hanford, 49, is believed to have fatally shot a woman in a home on the 800 block of Grantham Road in Upper Allen Township before turning the gun on himself, local officials said.

Their bodies were found by police performing a welfare check around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, Upper Allen police said.

Autopsies confirmed that both individuals died of gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by dialing 717-795-2445. Anonymous tips can be submitted at upperallenpolice.com or by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.