A 15-year-old boy was found with the weapon at Eagle View Middle School, according to Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent Mark Blanchard and the Silver Spring Township police.

The boy was taken into police custody.

Parents were notified about the incident in an email after the school day ended.

"The weapon was never displayed and threats of harm were never made. The weapon was discovered during an unrelated and routine discipline issue that took place in the office," Blanchard wrote in a statement on the district's website. "While no threats were made or students harmed, this issue hits far too close to home, and we are taking this extremely seriously. The safety of our students and staff [is] our number one priority."

The district is pursuing "the most aggressive action as allowable by School Code and law." This includes not allowing the boy back in the building "foreseeable future."

