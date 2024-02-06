Fair 31°

SHARE

Loaded Semi-Automatic Found On Student At Eagle View Middle

A loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in the backpack of a middle school student in Central Pennsylvania, school officials and police announced on Tuesday evening. 

A&nbsp;Silver Spring Township Police Department vehicle and a map showing&nbsp;Eagle View Middle School where the loaded semi-automatic gun was found in a boy backpack, authorities say.

A Silver Spring Township Police Department vehicle and a map showing Eagle View Middle School where the loaded semi-automatic gun was found in a boy backpack, authorities say.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Silver Spring Township Police Department @silverspringpolice (overlay);Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A 15-year-old boy was found with the weapon at Eagle View Middle School, according to Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent Mark Blanchard and the Silver Spring Township police.

The boy was taken into police custody. 

Parents were notified about the incident in an email after the school day ended.  

"The weapon was never displayed and threats of harm were never made. The weapon was discovered during an unrelated and routine discipline issue that took place in the office," Blanchard wrote in a statement on the district's website. "While no threats were made or students harmed, this issue hits far too close to home, and we are taking this extremely seriously. The safety of our students and staff [is] our number one priority."

The district is pursuing "the most aggressive action as allowable by School Code and law." This includes not allowing the boy back in the building  "foreseeable future." 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE