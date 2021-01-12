Your New Holiday Vacation Destination Might Be The 'Home Alone' House Listed On Airbnb

Yup, you could be home sweet "Home Alone" for the holidays in the actual home from the famous film franchise, thanks to a special listing on Airbnb.

This special package is for “mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12,” writes Buzz McCallister, the films titular character Kevin’s (as oldest brother, who is acting as the host of the destination holiday vacation).

Some of the sweet details of the “A Home Sweet Home Alone Holiday” package are perfect if you’re “older and wiser now," but not “too old for holiday hijinks,” as the home description suggests.

These details include babysitting Buzz’s pet tarantula, “plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

But as for the hijinks, the pictures shed more light or paint on the situation-- as a paint pail swings above the stairs and a map is sprawled across the table in front of that cheesy dinner.

After the fun, guests are encouraged to use some "surprisingly strong aftershave," scream in the the mirror, and check out the latest installment of the film franchise, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” on Disney+.

And with the spirit of the season in mind, a big gift is being given by Airbnb in honor of this special rental. The company will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital to help improve the quality of life for patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

Don’t worry you’ll get a gift too, a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home.

Best of all, you won’t have to worry about robbers like Kevin did, because “a member of my McCallister Security team will ensure a comfortable stay for you and your family,” the listing states.

The booking for this one-night stay is only $25, as some might say "keep the change you filthy animal" and it opens Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. C.T.

Click here to check out the full listing on Airbnb.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.