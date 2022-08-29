Winning $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Central PA

Someone in central Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!

A Diamonds & Gold scratch-off ticket worth $3,000,000, less applicable withholding, was sold in Cumberland County.

The winning ticket was sold at the Giant located at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle, which earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The Diamonds & Gold scratch-off tickets still have more chances for players to win $3 million; you can learn more about the odds and the game here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.