Winning $250K Lottery Ticket Sold In Central PA

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Tuesday, May 17, lottery officials say.

The drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-2-10-39-42, to win $250,000 less withholding.

The ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill located at 7040 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg— which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 9,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. 12 players matched 4, each receiving $200; 672 players matched 3, each receiving $10; 8,593 players matched 2, each receiving $2.

The chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize in the main Cash 5 game are about 1 in 10.5, according to lottery officials.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.