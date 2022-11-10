Contact Us
WINNER: $100K Powerball Ticket Sold At Giant Eagle In Western Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
The winning ticket was sold at this Giant Eagle on Station Street in McDonald.

A lottery ticket purchased from a western Pennsylvania Giant Eagle won $100,000 (before taxes), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Station Street in McDonald. The store will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls 3-6-11-17-22, and the red Powerball 11 in the drawing on Monday, Oct. 10. Without the $1 Power Play option, officials said the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The lottery ticket cost the winner $2.

Powerball is drawn Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.with Double Play is drawn after 11:30 p.m.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

You can learn more about the game here. 

