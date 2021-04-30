Malnourished Dog Abandoned In Carlisle Park

A malnourished dog was left in the woods of Letort Park in Carlisle, say police.

Carlisle Borough Police received a report of a dog barking in the area around 10 p.m. on April 25.

Upon arrival they found a young, malnourished gray pitbull tied to the fencing of a bridge in the back of the park.

It is unknown what time the dog was left in the woods.

The police are looking for information about the dog or the owner and ask anyone with knowledge of this to contact the Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.

