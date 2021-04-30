Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Malnourished Dog Abandoned In Carlisle Park

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Malnourished, young, gray pitbull left in a park in Carlisle.
Malnourished, young, gray pitbull left in a park in Carlisle. Photo Credit: Carlisle Borough PD

A malnourished dog was left in the woods of Letort Park in Carlisle, say police.

Carlisle Borough Police received a report of a dog barking in the area around 10 p.m. on April 25.

Upon arrival they found a young, malnourished gray pitbull tied to the fencing of a bridge in the back of the park.

It is unknown what time the dog was left in the woods.

The police are looking for information about the dog or the owner and ask anyone with knowledge of this to contact the Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.