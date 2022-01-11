Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Player Wins $150K Lottery

A winning Pennsylvania Powerball ticket with Power Play was sold in western Pennsylvania for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31, according to lottery officials.

The drawing matched all five balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center, 122 Fitz Henry Road, Smithton— which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 296,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 61,000 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 22,100 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.2 billion, or $596.7 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, November 2.

Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the "Find a Retailer" section of the Lottery’s website here.

