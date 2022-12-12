Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1 Million In Lottery

A winning lottery ticket was sold in western Pennsylvania for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Dec. 9, according to lottery officials.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 8-19-53-61-69, but not the yellow Mega Ball 19, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.

It sold the Shop ‘n Save, 600 Willowbrook Plaza, Belle Vernon, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 32,600 other PA Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 8,300 tickets purchased with Megaplier.

Players find out if they've won any prizes by scanning it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the December 9 Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to a $400 million annuity value, or $216.2 million cash. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday, December 13.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the "Find a Retailer" section of the Lottery’s website here.

