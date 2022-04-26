Don’t Get It Twisted These Are The Top Pretzel Makers In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania might as well be known as the pretzel state rather than the keystone state for the number of pretzels made in the commonwealth.

On national Pretzel Day, Apr. 26, the commonwealth’s official Facebook page made the bold statement that 80% of the nation’s pretzels are made in Pennsylvania.

Here are some of the top soft pretzel producers in the state based on Yelp and Google users' reviews, in no particular order:

City Center Pretzel Co. in Philadelphia

Insider tip about this pretzel place: “Get here at midnight and get what must be one of the best deals in a major US city -- $1 per three pretzels," Yelp users say

Philly Pretzel Factory

This well-known chain boasts a five-star rating, according to Google reviewers. They describe themselves as a “Counter-serve chain for Philadelphia-style soft pretzels & dips.”

Julius Sturgis Oretzek Bakery in Lititz

This bakery is known for continuing its 19th-century traditional technique and they offer tours by appointment.

Pretzelworks Inc. in Philadelphia

Although this might be a smaller soft pretzel company they've been making some of the most outrageous soft pretzels since 1960. They not only offer cheese sauce, but they even have shrimp as a topping!

Immergut Hand-Rolled Pretzels in Intercourse

This Amish-run business has hundreds of rave reviews. "Each pretzel is hand-rolled and baked to perfection with just the right amount of butter and salt, unless otherwise requested," according ot Real Lancaster County.

Bonus:

York City Pretzel Company

They are currently closed to the public, according to their website but still offer wholesale and catering. "Well done York City Pretzel Company" reviewers say and "If you want to experience the beauty of a true Bavarian pretzel, all you have to do is make your way to York City Pretzel Co. in York County." according to Zagat.

We didn't forget about you hard-pretzel lovers, here are the top rated hard-pretzel producers from Pennsylvania:

Uncle Henry’s Pretzel Bakery in Mohnoton

"These are THE BEST hard pretzels in existence!" one Google reviewe wrote. You can pick how well done they are baked and they offer chocolate coating!

Tom Sturgis Bakery in Reading

Does the last name sound familiar? Yes, you read that correct "America's first pretzel baking family" also runs a hard pretzel bakery, and reviewers, "cannot rave enough about these pretzels."

Keystone Pretzel Bakery in Lititz

This producer is probably known to you as Utz. They are known for the thick pretzels rods. Although some reviewers think they are "boring" and "bland" others cannot get enough of them and are constantly purchasing 40 oz tubs, according to Yelp.

Pretzel Pete

Is newer, but well loved hard pretzel producer that makes extremely flavorful pretzels such as Buffalo Blue, Garlic, and Cheddar. Plus, they offer gluten-free options.

EJ Faller Pretzel Company in Reading

Faller's makes traditional, authentic Pennsylvania Dutch-style pretzels. Specializing in thin preztel rods made in a brick oven.

Snyder’s of Hanover

This is the top producer of pretzels, according to the company, which has been making Pretzels since 1909! They currently offer eight varieties of pretzel products in seemingly endless shapes and flavors.

Martin’s Pretzel Bakery in Akron

It is last on our list but certainly not least as reviews say they have the "most flavorful traditional style pretzels."

Which you can purchase at most grocery stores in the surrounding states, if not nationwide.

