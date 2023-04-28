Hallucinogenic Drugs Used During 100+ Massages At PA Chiropractor YouTuber's Office, Police Say

Matthew John Perrotta had been working at 4909 Louise Drive, Suite 102 in Mechanicsburg on May 3, 2022, when the incident happened that brought the 30-year-old to the attention of the police, according to the affidavit.

The Suite is home to both Pain Relief Chiropractic - Dr. Binder Brent— also known as Chiropractic Medicine@chiropracticmedicine47 on YouTube— as well as Stina's Herbcraft and Massage Therapy which specializes in "Swedish and Deep Tissue Massage, Acupressure, Assisted Stretching, Herbal Oils and Poultices, Aromath," as written on the company's Facebook page. Daily Voice has contacted both businesses for a comment on the news of Perrotta's arrest and has yet to hear back.

The Camp Hill resident gave a woman Dimethyltryptamine prior to a massage session— DMT is a hallucinogenic drug classified as a Schedule I Controlled Substance by the Drug Enforcement Agency, police said.

Perrotta kissed the woman's hands, told her she "had really good energy," and gave her a pipe containing something "natural" that he "made himself" to help "calm her down and relax her," the woman told the police according to the affidavit.

After inhaling twice, she began to hallucinate that she was "in an alternate dimension" and then struggled to move; during this, Perrotta was "moving around the room and banging a drum," as stated in the affidavit.

Perrotta then kissed her cheek, arm, and hands, "in an intimate manner" while performing a shoulder and back massage, as detailed in the court documents.

The woman was concerned things might have gone further than she could remember so she called the police who advised her to go to a local hospital for a sexual assault examination as well as blood and urine testing.

She later worked with the police to record Perrotta during a phone call to get him to admit to drugging her. During the call, he claimed to have given the same drug to "more than 100 clients," as stated in the affidavit.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Perrotta attended HACC and has no medicinal background, and the police said he had a massage license but that had been suspended by the Pennsylvania Department of State since Jan. 5, 2021—prior to the alleged assault and drugging incident.

Charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, harassment, and a violation of the 2008 Massage Therapy Act were filed against Perrotta on April 6. A warrant was issued on April 13, and he was arrested Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the police said in a release on Friday, April 28 and court records confirmed.

He was released on $10,000 bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on May 18 at 1:15 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

Perrotta has a criminal record of driving under the influence twice, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct hazardous or physically offensive, and harassment in four separate incidents between 2010 and 2015 all in Cumberland County, according to his previous court dockets.

