Grand Slam! Millville Police Car Smashed By Teen's Baseball Blast

A grand slam hit by 13-year-old Sol Elmer, of the South Jersey Bulls.

The Woodlawn player's ball ended up going right into a patrol vehicle, causing some damage, Millville Police said.

Police, who admitted they usually aren't thrilled when their vehicles are damaged, praised Elmer for his big bomb and said they wish him nothing but success.

"All we ask is to hit any future home runs in Millville more towards center or left field if you can thanks," police wrote on Facebook.

Millville Police are probably no stranger to sluggers hitting yicketys too close to their cars. Mike Trout, the three-time American League MVP for the Los Angeles Angels, grew up in Millville and graduated from Millville High School.

The post had been shared 5,000 times as of Wednesday, Aug. 9, and garnered 1,000 comments, and 47,000 reactions.

"Classy post MPD!" one person said. "Absolutely fantastic post!!!!" another added.

